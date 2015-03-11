A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI Indian banks would prefer to defer any decision on lending rates until after the RBI holds its monetary policy review on April 7, Bank of India Chairman V. R. Iyer told reporters on Wednesday.

"Banks would prefer to wait for April policy before taking a decision on interest rates," said Iyer on the sidelines of a meeting between bankers and government officials.

"There is a possibility of 10-20 bps after the (April) policy," she added.

Bank of India's is India's third-largest lender by assets.

The Reserve Bank of India has cut its policy repo rate by 50 basis points since January, but only a few banks have lowered their base lending rates.

