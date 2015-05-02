BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
May 2 Bank Of India Ltd :
* To reduce its base lending rate by 25 basis points to 9.95 percent from existing 10.20 percent, effective May 04 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
