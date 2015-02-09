Feb 9 Bank Of India Ltd

* Says to make strategic investment in YouFirst Money Express for payments bank foray

* Bank of India says to take 19.90 percent equity participation in payments bank planned by YouFirst Money Express Source text for Eikon: Bank of India and YouFirst Money Express Private Limited, a part of YouFirst Ventures Private Limited, today announced a strategic alliance between the two companies. Bank of India (BOI), one of the largest and most reputed Public Sector Banks in India has in principally approved to pick up 19.90 percent equity stake in the proposed Payments Bank promoted by YouFirst Money Express Pvt.Limited which has filed an application with RBI on Feb 2, 2015.

Further company coverage: