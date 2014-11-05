DUBLIN Nov 5 Bank of Ireland said on
Wednesday that its proportion of homeowners in arrears was down
24 percent from a peak at the end of September, and investment
property loans in distress had fallen 12 percent from their
peak.
The bank said in a trading update last week that early and
default mortgage arrears continued to reduce in the third
quarter. It gave these more detailed numbers in a presentation
at a parliamentary committee.
At the end of June, the bank's proportion of homeowners in
arrears for more than 90 days fell to 7 percent, from 7.4
percent at the end of last year, the lowest in the industry.
Buy-to-let mortgage arrears rose to 18.5 percent but neared
stabilisation, the bank said.
