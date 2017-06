LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank has hired lead managers Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, RBS and UBS to test investor appetite for a euro denominated covered bond, a manager said.

The deal is expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's and A (low) by DBRS. An investor call will take place on Tuesday at 8:30GMT with a transaction expected to follow subject to market conditions.