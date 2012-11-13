RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank is testing investor sentiment for a three-year minimum EUR500m covered bond at mid-swaps plus high 200bps.
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, RBS and UBS are lead managers on the deal which is expected to price later on Tuesday.
Bank of Ireland held an investor call on Tuesday at 8:30GMT.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
DOHA/WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. investigators are in Qatar to help probe the alleged hacking of the Gulf state's news agency website, Arab and U.S. law enforcement officials said.