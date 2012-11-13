By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank is set to become the first bailed-out Irish bank to return to the capital markets on Tuesday, testing investor interest for a minimum EUR500m three-year covered bond at mid-swaps plus high 200s.

The borrower held an investor call at 0830GMT where Darach O'Leary, head of wholesale funding at Bank of Ireland, explained that the new deal will replace European Central Bank funding that is currently in place.

Irish banks have been highly reliant on funding from ECB and the Irish central bank. Bank of Ireland was the only Irish lender to avoid full state control, but the government still holds a 15% stake.

Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank plans to "collapse" retained deals that are held on the issuer's balance sheet and refinance with the new bond.

Following an extensive presentation of the bank's mortgage portfolio on Tuesday, O'Leary fielded investor questions about the structure of the bank, and soothed concerns about what will happen to investors in the event of insolvency.

O'Leary explained that the dual recourse would apply not only to Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank but also to the parent, Bank of Ireland. He added that only performing restructured mortgages would be included in the cover pool.

Offering a further explanation of the decision to access the covered bond market, O'Leary said:

"Covered bonds are being treated very favourably under the EU proposals for bail in."

The European Commission has said covered bonds may be exempt from bail-in proposals on private sector participation in post-insolvency burden-sharing.

Bank of Ireland plans to rely on secured funding in future years. If opportunities for unsecured financing arise the bank's management will be seize them, but according to O'Leary, that is not their base case scenario.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, RBS and UBS are lead managers on the transaction which is expected to price later on Tuesday.