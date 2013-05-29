LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland, rated Ba2/BB+/BBB, is testing interest on a new three-year EUR500m no-grow senior unsecured bond at mid-swaps plus 225bp area, according to a market source.

Lead managers BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and RBS are planning to price the bond on Wednesday business for what will the first public senior unsecured unguaranteed bond sale by any Irish bank since the financial crisis.