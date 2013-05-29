BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 mln yuan to 80.9 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 million yuan to 80.9 million yuan
LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland, rated Ba2/BB+/BBB, is testing interest on a new three-year EUR500m no-grow senior unsecured bond at mid-swaps plus 225bp area, according to a market source.
Lead managers BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and RBS are planning to price the bond on Wednesday business for what will the first public senior unsecured unguaranteed bond sale by any Irish bank since the financial crisis.
* FY net loss 4 million dinars versus loss of 5.6 million dinars year ago