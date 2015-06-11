LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland has set final terms on its inaugural perpetual non-call five CoCo bond and will price a EUR750m size at a yield of 7.375%, according to a lead banker.

The Irish lender had set initial price thoughts at 7.625% area. Orders for the deal passed EUR5bn.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint structuring advisers and joint bookrunners, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Davy and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)