DUBLIN, Sept 3 Bank of Ireland will
look to repay 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion) of preference
shares early next year to enable it to resume dividend payments,
Chief Executive Richie Boucher said on Thursday.
Ireland's largest lender by assets has led a sector-wide
revival as the Irish economy grows faster than any other in
Europe and is set to be the first bank in the country to resume
dividend payments since the 2008 financial crisis.
It must first stop counting the preference shares as capital
and after generating fresh capital at a significant pace this
year, analysts predict it will redeem the shares at the earliest
point of a guided January to July 2016 range.
"The prefs are costing us 300,000 euro a day so there's a
large financial incentive," Boucher said, referring to the
shares that carry a coupon of 10.24 percent.
"I wouldn't disagree with the market's anticipation that we
want to do it as quickly as we can," he said in the interview in
his Dublin office.
