By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, May 17 Bank of Ireland has
appointed HSBC Holdings Plc executive Francesca
McDonagh as its new chief executive officer to succeed Richie
Boucher, who will retire on Oct. 2.
Boucher announced in March he would retire before the end of
the year after almost a decade in charge of the bank he guided
from the brink of nationalisation to lead a revival across the
sector.
McDonagh, 42, will become the first female CEO of the
234-year-old lender.
"I am very pleased we have been successful in attracting a
person of the calibre and experience of Francesca. She has been
with HSBC for 20 years, during which time she has held a number
of senior leadership roles across seven different countries,"
Bank of Ireland chairman Archie Kane said in a statement.
McDonagh is currently the head of retail banking and wealth
management, UK and Europe, for Europe's biggest bank where she
is responsible for all aspects of retail customer service,
channels and products, Bank of Ireland said.
The British banker, who Bank of Ireland said has Irish
grandparents, has also served as deputy chair of the British
Bankers Association trade body.
Other contenders for the role included Bank of Ireland chief
financial officer Andrew Keating and retail head Liam
McLoughlin, a source familiar with the process told Reuters.
McDonagh takes over Ireland's largest lender by assets three
years after it returned to profitability, benefiting from a
rebound in Europe's fastest growing economy that enabled the
14-percent state-owned bank to return a profit on its rescue
funds.
However, earlier this year it delayed plans to pay its first
dividend in a decade until the first half of 2018 as it awaited
further clarity on Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
It is the most exposed Irish lender to the neighbouring market.
The bank has also embarked on a major four-year technology
investment that Boucher said he would leave to someone else.
Boucher, who joined the bank in 2003, headed its corporate
banking and retail divisions during Ireland's "Celtic Tiger"
years before being appointed CEO in February 2009, shortly after
the bank, like all other Irish lenders, sought a state bailout.
Under the matter-of-fact, Zambian-born banker, the bank
became the only domestically owned lender to stay out of state
control when it managed to attract private investment at the
height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011.
"Richie has been an outstanding success at Bank of Ireland,
and leaves the bank in a much stronger position than he
inherited," Kane said.
