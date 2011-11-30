LONDON Nov 30 The Bank of Ireland
could face renewed legal action from a campaign which
represents about 2,000 British pensioners at threat of having 46
million pounds' ($71.82 million) worth of their bonds
confiscated, the Independent reported on Wednesday.
Michael Noonan, Ireland's finance minister, said last week
that the 2,000 retail investors who own permanent interest
bearing shares (Pibs), had until 5.30 pm on Wednesday to react
to a proposal to wipe the bonds out in a bid to help the bank
raise 4.2 billion euros ($5.60 billion) in capital, according to
the article.
Bond expert Mark Taber, the campaign's organiser, has
contacted around 500 pensioners, urging them to complain to
Noonan before this deadline is up, the newspaper said.
In the event Noonan does not take their pleas into account
and cancels the Pibs, the campaign has asked law firm Brown
Rudnick to challenge the government in the Irish courts or to
sue the Bank of Ireland in the UK.
"The focus at the moment is to persuade them not do this,
but if the worst happens we will be looking at legal action.
Most of the holders of these bonds are very elderly and wouldn't
necessarily be aware that this is even going on," Taber was
quoted as saying.
The shares carry an interest rate of 13.75 percent and were
issued by savings company Bristol & West, which was acquired by
Bank of Ireland in 1997. The crisis-hit Irish lender is now
trying to buy those legacy shares back at a fraction of their
face value as it restructures its shattered balance sheet.
British pensioner Albert Kempster, 73, took on Bank of
Ireland in court in June in a bid to prevent his savings, much
of which were tied up in Pibs, from being wiped out by the Irish
bank's debt restructuring.