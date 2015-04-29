DUBLIN, April 29 Bank of Ireland will consider
further acquisitions of mortgages or loan portfolios in its main
markets of Ireland and Britain once they are of appropriate risk
and type, the bank's chairman said on Wednesday.
As foreign lenders who have exited the Irish market sell off
large portfolios of loans, Bank of Ireland completed the
purchase of 500 million euros worth of performing loans during
the first four months of the year.
"We do not have a strategy to go out and acquire in new
business areas but we do and we will acquire, in full, pieces of
business that support our existing strategy," Bank of Ireland
chairman Archie Kane told a shareholder meeting.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)