BRIEF-Raymond James extends 5-year, $300 mln revolving credit agreement
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
DUBLIN Feb 27 The Bank of Ireland has examined the likely impact on the wider market if Greece were to leave the euro zone and felt that such a scenario would be manageable for its business, chief executive Richie Boucher said on Friday.
"Have we looked at the possibility of Grexit? Yes we have," Boucher told a news conference after the bank posted its first annual profit since the 2008 financial crisis.
"Clearly a market dislocation could have an impact (but) we felt it would be manageable for the bank." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
* Speculative fed funds net shorts fall by record amount * Spec Eurodollar net shorts rise above 3 mln contracts (Add details on latest data) May 5 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their highest level in more than nine years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The decline followed a government report a week ago that showed the U.S. gross domestic product grew only