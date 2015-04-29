(Recast on pensions, adds bond sale, mortgage rates comments)
* Core Tier 1 capital falls to 14.6 pct from 14.8 pct
* Bank raises 1 bln eur of 7-year debt at 0.42 pct
* Shares fall 5.9 pct after "disappointing" update
By Padraic Halpin
April 29 Bank Of Ireland's pension
deficit increased in the first four months of the year as a
result of European Central Bank quantitative easing, affecting
its capital and denting its share price on Wednesday.
The bank said in a trading update that its Core Tier 1
capital - a measure of financial strength - fell to 14.6 percent
from 14.8 percent at the end of December or to 11.7 versus 11.9
percent under the so-called fully loaded Basel III ratios.
That was mainly down to an increase in the deficit of the
bank's defined benefit pension schemes to around 1.7 billion
euros from 1 billion at the end of 2014. The interest rate on
the bond to which the scheme's value is linked fell sharply on
the ECB's bond-buying scheme.
"Notwithstanding the impact, the translation into the
capital ratio has been more modest because of the gains we have
made on other bonds and because of the profits the bank has
made," Bank of Ireland Chief Financial Officer Andrew Keating
told a shareholder meeting.
The low interest rate environment also allowed the bank to
raise 1 billion euros of seven-year debt at 0.42 percent on
Wednesday.
Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald said the slip in capital
ratios was a disappointing development and that the update was
not as bullish as expected.
The bank's reiteration of plans to stop counting 1.3 billion
euros of preference shares towards capital by July next year
provided reassurance, Davy Stockbrokers wrote in a note.
Shares in the 14-percent state-owned bank, which made a
profit last year for the first time since the 2008 financial
crisis, were 5.9 percent lower at 0.35 euros by 1430 GMT.
The bank said loan volumes grew for the first time since the
crisis - up to 85 billion euros from 82 billion in 2014 - but
this was down solely to a rise in the value of sterling and the
acquisition of loan books from its rivals.
Irish banks have struggled to grow their loan books with
repayments and redemptions among heavily indebted lenders
exceeding new lending. Bank of Ireland said its new lending
continued to grow in line with expectations, with net interest
margin expanding modestly.
The bank also signalled it would resist political pressure
to cut variable rate mortgages after Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said he would ask the country's banks to do so and
expected them to follow his recommendation.
"We review our products on an ongoing basis but I would
anticipate that going forward our emphasis will continue to be
on fixed rates," Chief Executive Richie Boucher told the
shareholder meeting.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)