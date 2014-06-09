BRIEF-Ingenia Communities says development approval received for 114 new homes
LONDON, June 9 U.S. investor Wilbur Ross is to sell his entire holding of around 1.8 billion shares in the Bank of Ireland, Deutsche Bank said on Monday, in a deal which two sources familiar with the matter said would be priced at 0.26-0.275 euros per share.
Deutsche Bank is acting as sole bookrunner on the placement, which one of the sources said comes at a discount of between 3.2 and 8.5 percent to Monday's closing share price. Wilbur Ross currently holds 5.54 percent of the bank's shares. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Simon Jessop)
