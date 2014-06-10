LONDON, June 10 The sale by billionaire investor Wilbur Ross of his entire shareholding in Bank of Ireland (BoI) was priced at 0.265 euros a share on Tuesday, a source familiar with the transaction said.

Ross announced on Monday he would sell his 5.5 percent holding three years after his pioneering investment kept the struggling bank out of state hands, but he added he remained confident about its prospects.

Deutsche Bank acted as sole bookrunner on the placement of Ross's 1.8 billion shares. The source said the size of the share sale would be in line with the 1.8 billion offered. (Reporting by Freya Berry, Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)