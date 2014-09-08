BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
MILAN, Sept 8 The Bank of Italy said on Monday it would broaden the range of assets Italian banks can use as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank, a move aimed at channeling more funds to small companies and families.
The central bank, confirming a Reuters report published in May, said that lenders could from Sept. 10 use certain banking current account facilities as collateral in ECB's funding operations.
These current account facilities allow small businesses to borrow from a bank up to an agreed amount that is guaranteed by future payments for goods and services. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year