DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 The reform of Italy's
cooperative, or Popolari, banks will improve the governance,
transparency and ability of these lenders to support the
economy, the governor of the Bank of Italy said in a TV
interview on Friday.
The comments came the day after an association representing
the country's Popolari banks said it would do everything to
block the government decree on the reform.
"(The Popolari) banks have performed overall well but ...
the governance, the transparency, and the way they support the
economy need to be improved," Ignazio Visco said in an interview
with Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos,
Switzerland.
"The reform goes in this direction ... so far, so good," he
said, adding that several Popolari were big lenders.
The government on Tuesday approved an emergency decree
scrapping the one-vote-per-investor rule that gives shareholders
equal voting rights regardless of the size of their stake. The
decree affects Italy's 10 biggest cooperative banks.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter)