BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 Bank of Iwate Ltd :
* Says it plans to fully acquire DC card unit and credit service unit via stock swap respectively, on June 30
* Says one share of DC card unit's stock will be exchanged with 730 shares of the company's stock
* Says one share of credit service unit's stock will be exchanged with 689 shares of the company's stock
* Says 141,900 of the company's shares will be exchanged
* Says the two units will be the wholly owned subsidiaries of the company after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aJzEsC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.