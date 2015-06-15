BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings clarifies on news article posted in Manila Bulletin
* Refers to news article entitled “DENR’s Lopez Bans Open-Pit Mining” posted in Manila Bulletin
SHANGHAI, June 15 Bank of Jiangsu plans to launch an IPO in Shanghai and sell as many as 2.6 billion shares to replenish its capital and improve its competitiveness, according to a prospectus posted on the website of China's securities regulator.
The initial public offering could be worth 40 billion yuan ($6.44 billion) if it is priced at 15.39 yuan a share, or 23 times earnings, a typical valuation for banks in China, the official Securities Times newspaper said on Monday.
The prospectus was issued on Friday. ($1 = 6.2081 yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch)
* Cheng Ka Man, Carman has tendered her resignation as an executive director