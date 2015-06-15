SHANGHAI, June 15 Bank of Jiangsu plans to launch an IPO in Shanghai and sell as many as 2.6 billion shares to replenish its capital and improve its competitiveness, according to a prospectus posted on the website of China's securities regulator.

The initial public offering could be worth 40 billion yuan ($6.44 billion) if it is priced at 15.39 yuan a share, or 23 times earnings, a typical valuation for banks in China, the official Securities Times newspaper said on Monday.

The prospectus was issued on Friday. ($1 = 6.2081 yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch)