(Corrects spelling in headline)
HONG KONG Nov 23 China's Bank of Jinzhou Co Ltd
IPO-JZBN.HK on Monday launched an initial public offering of
shares for a Hong Kong listing that could raise up to $943
million, IFR reported, citing a term sheet for the transaction.
The offering by the bank, a commercial lender in
northeastern China, consists of 1.32 billion shares - 90 percent
will be new shares from the bank, and the remainder sold on
behalf of China's National Council for Social Security Fund
(NSSF), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The shares were offered in an indicative range of HK$4.64 to
HK$5.54 each.
Bank of Jinzhou couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
