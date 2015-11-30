HONG KONG Nov 30 Bank of Jinzhou Co Ltd's initial public offering is set to raise $794 million, IFR reported on Monday, with the deal pricing near the bottom of expectations as investors shunned the lender even after it halved its exposure to the parent of troubled solar equipment maker Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd.

The bank intends to sell 1.2 billion new shares and a group of 11 shareholders another 120 million existing shares at HK$4.66 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing sources familiar with the deal. The price is equivalent to a first half 2015 price-to-book ratio of 1.01 times, IFR said.

The IPO had been marketed in an indicative range of HK$4.64 to HK$5.54.

Bank of Jinzhou's exposure to Hanergy came through investments in debt instruments and securities classified as receivables that totaled 9.46 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) at the end of June, according to its IPO filing. But in August it slashed it by 50 percent to 4.69 billion yuan through several different transactions. ($1 = 6.3981 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto, editing by Louise Heavens)