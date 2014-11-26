Nov 26 Bank of Nanjing Co Ltd

* Says gets banking regulators' approval to issue up to 8 billion yuan (1.30 billion US dollar) debentures

* Says gets banking regulators' approval to issue up to 5 billion yuan subordinated bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/15utHAk; bit.ly/1yVCm7J

(1 US dollar = 6.1368 Chinese yuan)