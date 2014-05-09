BRIEF-Purple records net write down of 42.9 mln rand before tax in HY 2017
* Net write down of R42.9 million before tax and R33.3 million after tax has been included in results for six months ended 28 February 2017
(Updates to say BNY Mellon declined to comment)
May 9 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc , Japan's biggest lender, is considering bidding for the corporate trust arm of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.
MUFG could pay at least $2.5 billion for the unit, which helps companies process payments on their debt, Bloomberg reported. (r.reuters.com/cat29v)
Ron Gruendl, a spokesman for BNY Mellon, said the company does not comment on market speculation. A spokesman for MUFG also declined to comment on the report.
BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, was working with Goldman Sachs Group to find buyers for the corporate trust arm, according to reports last month.
MUFG has been accelerating its drive to grow its footprint outside Japan in recent years because the country's aging population offers dimmer growth prospects than other countries.
Reuters reported in January that MUFG was on the hunt to acquire a bank or branch network to reach its goal of becoming one of the 10 largest U.S. banks by 2016. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in BANGALORE and Taiga Uranaka in TOKYO; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index was nearly unchanged on Friday as SNC-Lavalin rose on an acquisition move and Home Capital Group recouped steep losses, while some miners and energy stocks weighed.