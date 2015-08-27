(Adds details on situation paragraph 2, SunGard statement
By Tim McLaughlin and Jessica Toonkel
BOSTON/NEW YORK Aug 27 BNY Mellon Corp's
computer snafu in calculating the prices of mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds could extend into the weekend, prolonging
confusion over the price of recent trades and any potential
compensation owed.
After several days of scrambling to fix the glitch, the
cause of the problem is still not fully known, nor is the
corrupted system completely free of perfomance issues, according
to BNY Mellon and financial services software provider SunGard.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is monitoring
the situation and talking to fund companies that were affected,
according to people familiar with the matter.
On Thursday afternoon, SunGard broke several days of silence
and apologized to BNY Mellon and its clients for a glitch that
happened during a systems upgrade last weekend. SunGard hosts an
accounting platform that helps BNY Mellon operations calculate
net asset values for its funds clients.
SunGard said the system was not hacked, but the glitch was
caused by "an unforseen complication resulting from an operating
system change" it performed. In what it called an isolated
incident, SunGard said the production environment became
corrupted during the change and so did the back-up system.
Some of the largest U.S. fund managers rely on BNY Mellon
to calculate the net asset value (NAV) of their funds but
SunGard's failed software upgrade buckled the system just as
investors headed into a tumultuous week of trading sparked by
fears about the Chinese economy.
"BNY Mellon is the plumber to mutual funds and capital
markets," said Mike Mayo, a banking analyst at CLSA. "There are
a couple of broken pipes, but it doesn't seem like a systemwide
issue ... It might not be evidence, but this is a reminder that
BNY needs to further upgrade its technology platform."
The breakdown affected 20 mutual fund companies and 26 ETF
providers, BNY Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine said. He did not
have any information on how many funds were affected.
Meanwhile, BNY was trying to work through a backlog of NAV
prices. For example, the bank said it should be able to finalize
Wednesday NAV prices later on Thursday, but only if no other
problems develop.
The backlog may persist into the weekend, according to fund
executives who declined to be identified because they were not
authorized to speak publicly about the problems.
Investors who may have bought or sold mutual funds at
inaccurate prices could be entitled to compensation if they
incurred a loss on a trade because of pricing problems.
BNY Mellon's Heine declined to comment on what the bank
would do regarding any claims for damages.
The SunGard system resumed with limited capacity on Tuesday,
leaving BNY Mellon with a backlog of funds to price.
The SEC's Division of Investment Management, the primary
regulator for mutual funds and ETFs, is taking the lead in
reviewing and monitoring the situation. The agency has been
talking with funds about how they are processing their net asset
values in light of the BNY glitch, and how they are using
alternate methods of pricing.
Problems began over the weekend, when SunGard upgraded its
InvestOne fund accounting software, Heine said. He added that
BNY Mellon did not learn about the problems until Monday.
SunGard is being bought by rival software provider Fidelity
National Information Services Inc. Fidelity National
declined to comment.
Federated Investors Inc is reprocessing trades for
the five funds that had incorrect NAVs as a result of the
glitch, a spokeswoman said. The Pittsburgh-based fund company
will compensate investors for any losses, she said.
Problems also hit funds run by BlackRock Inc,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Invesco PowerShares ETFs,
Guggenheim Investments and First Trust Advisors.
In general, fund companies that compensate investors are
expecting that Bank of New York Mellon will reimburse them, said
one attorney, who represents fund companies affected by the
glitch but declined to be identified because he was not
authorized to speak to the media.
"Their reputation is on the line," the attorney said.
BNY Mellon started notifying fund executives at mid-day on
Monday that there could be an error with NAVs, and had expected
the issue to be fixed by market close, said the attorney and a
fund official familiar with the situation, who asked not to be
identified because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston and Jessica Toonkel in
New York, additional reporting by Sarah Lynch; Editing by Carmel
Crimmins, Andrew Hay and Jeffrey Benkoe)