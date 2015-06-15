June 15 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
hired Adam Gelder from Deutsche Bank as head of
financial institutions for its corporate trust team in Europe
the Middle East and Africa.
Gelder will be responsible to grow and develop BNY Mellon's
financial institutions business in the region and will report to
Robert Wagstaff, head of UK sales and relationship management.
In his 18 years at Deutsche Bank, Gelder has worked in
client service, relationship management and sales.
BNY Mellon's corporate trust business served as trustee
and/or paying agent on more than 60,000 debt-related issues
globally as of March 31.
