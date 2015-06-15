June 15 Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the
world's No.1 custody bank, named Alan Flanagan as global head of
its new private equity and real estate (PE&RE) fund services
unit.
The New York-based unit will comprise more than $100 billion
in assets under administration and over 150 employees.
Flanagan will be responsible for overseeing driving growth
in an area that has seen large deals recently.
He was previously a global head of product management for
BNY Mellon's alternative investment services, a role which will
be taken over by Robert Chambers.
Chambers joins from Balestra Capital, where he was a
managing director and portfolio manager.
Flanagan will continue to be based in Dublin and report to
Frank La Salla, CEO of the alternative investment services
business.
