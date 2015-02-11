Feb 11 Bank of New York Mellon Corp named Judy Barton as a senior wealth director for business development in its Dallas office.

The company said Barton will work with high net worth individuals and families on their wealth and investment management needs.

Barton joins BNY Mellon with over 20 years of experience, including eight years with Sanford C. Bernstein.

She will report to regional president Todd Carlton, BNY Mellon said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)