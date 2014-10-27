Oct 27 BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank by assets, said it appointed Keon Ho Kang to head its newly created foreign exchange dealing room in Singapore.

Kang will report to Richard Gill, global co-head of FX trading based in London, and Mark Militello, head of Asia-Pacific global markets business in Hong Kong.

Kang, who joined BNY Mellon in 2010 from Woori Securities, will initially head a team of nine.

BNY Mellon said the new FX trading desk will focus on primary G10 currencies in addition to Korean Won NDF. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)