June 29 Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world's No.1 custody bank, named Lillian Peters as senior wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Miami office.

She will report to BNY Mellon Wealth Management Managing Director Luis Castellanos, the bank said on Monday.

Peters previously worked at SunTrust Banks Inc, where she was a regional director responsible for South and Southwestern Florida wealth teams. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)