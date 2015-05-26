BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
May 26 Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world's No.1 custody bank, appointed Michael Goldberger wealth director in its Newport Beach office in California.
Before this, Goldberger was an inside wholesaler at BNY Mellon Investment Management in New York, responsible for selling the firm's Dreyfus family of mutual funds. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* Pacific exploration & - net production after royalties and internal consumption in q1 totalled 72,524 boe/d; representing a 4% increase