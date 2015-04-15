April 15 Financial group Bank of New York Mellon Corp has appointed Scott Strochak and Natalie Oh as senior wealth directors at its wealth management offices in Florida and Chicago respectively.

Strochak was previously working with Morgan Stanley, while Oh joins from Taran Insurance and Advisory Services.

The bank also said it had appointed Alan Zinkin as senior wealth director in Miami. He was previously with Fisher Investments.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)