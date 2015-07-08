July 8 Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Ned Siegel as senior sales executive for its private equity and real estate fund services unit to cover the Americas.

Siegel will join BNY Mellon after 22 years with State Street Corp. He will report to Marina Lewin, global head of new business development, BNY Mellon asset servicing and segment head, alternative asset managers. (Reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)