Jan 8 Bank of New York Mellon Corp's
wealth management business has hired Yolande Escher to a newly
created role of wealth director to focus on sales and business
development in Europe.
Escher will join the wealth management business, headed by
Managing Director Jeroen Kwist, as part of BNY's push to grow
its business development team by half by the first quarter.
Escher was a previously a director at Barclays wealth and
investment management in London where she led a sales team
focused on the "resident non-domiciled" market in the United
Kingdom.
She has also worked at UBS, where her last role was that of
director and client advisor to high-net worth and ultra-high net
worth clients, mainly in Southwest Asia.
(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)