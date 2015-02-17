Feb 17 BNY Mellon Corp, the world's No. 1 custody bank, said it adjusted its fourth-quarter results to include an additional after-tax legal expense of $598 million.

The company said adjusted net income would now be $209 million, or 18 cents per share, down from its previously stated $667 million, or 58 cents, per share.

