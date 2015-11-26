HONG KONG Nov 26 Bank of Qingdao Co Ltd, a
Chinese city commercial lender backed by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo
SpA and Rothschild, saw its Hong Kong initial public offering
raise $606 million after pricing it at the bottom of its
marketing range, IFR reported on Thursday.
The IPO was priced at HK$4.75 per share, after being
marketed in an indicative range of the HK$4.75 to HK$5.21,
Thomson Reuters publication IFR added, citing sources close to
the deal.
Bank of Qingdao, the largest city commercial lender in
China's northern province of Shandong, sold 900 million new
shares, while a group of 18 shareholders of the bank
sold 90 million existing shares, according to the IPO
prospectus.
The lender didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment on the IPO pricing.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; Writing by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)