SHANGHAI Nov 16 Shares in Bank of Shanghai Co
Ltd soared 44 percent on debut on Wednesday, the
most allowed in one day, after it raised 10.7 billion yuan
($1.58 billion) in the Shanghai bourse's largest IPO this year.
The lender's initial public offering was oversubscribed 763
times earlier in November, with a price-to-earnings ratio at
8.26, higher than the average of 7.66 for listed peers,
according to data from the Shanghai stock exchange.
Shares of Bank of Shanghai shot up and were trading at 25.59
per share, 44 percent above their IPO price of 17.77 yuan per
share, reaching the maximum allowed increase in a day.
BoS is the seventh bank to list on mainland exchanges this
year as Chinese lenders try to bolster capital, such as issuing
asset-backed securities, to counter an onslaught of soured debt
and dwindling margins.
The lender reaped 11 billion yuan of net profit in the
January to September period, an on-year rise of around 10
percent, according to its third-quarter results.
At the end of the third quarter, BoS's assets hit 1.7
trillion yuan.
The bank, established in 1995 and with 314 branches in
cities across the country, said in its prospectus funds will be
used to boost capital.
The IPO was sponsored by Guotai Junan Securities and a
subsidiary of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities.
($1 = 6.7647 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom and Engen Tham; Editing by
Stephen Coates)