DUBAI May 19 Bank of Sharjah has picked five banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings from Thursday for a potential debut benchmark U.S. dollar bond, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) bank, rated BBB+ by Fitch, has mandated JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as joint coordinators, and these will be joined by Commerzbank, Emirates NBD Capital and First Gulf Bank as joint lead managers to arrange investor meetings, the document stated.

Bank of Sharjah, partly owned by the Emirate of Sharjah through Sharjah Asset Management, will meet investors in London on Thursday, Geneva and Zurich on Friday, the UAE on Sunday and Singapore on Monday before concluding the road shows in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Reuters earlier reported Bank of Sharjah was considering a bond issue.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)