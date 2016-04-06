BRIEF-Blackline files for offering of up to $100 mln of common stock by the selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
DUBAI, April 6 Bank of Sharjah is seeking shareholder approval for the issuance of bonds worth up to $1.5 billion, the lender told the bourse on Wednesday.
Assent will be sought at a shareholder meeting to be held on Apr. 30, the statement showed.
Any bond issuance will be subject to a board resolution on the matter and securing approval from relevant authorities, it added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qe5Rob) Further company coverage: