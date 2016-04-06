DUBAI, April 6 Bank of Sharjah is seeking shareholder approval for the issuance of bonds worth up to $1.5 billion, the lender told the bourse on Wednesday.

Assent will be sought at a shareholder meeting to be held on Apr. 30, the statement showed.

Any bond issuance will be subject to a board resolution on the matter and securing approval from relevant authorities, it added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)