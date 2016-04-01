MANILA, April 1 Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), the country's third-largest lender by assets, is seeking to raise $250 million via a syndicated three-year loan, IFR reported on Friday.

The bank has hired ANZ, HSBC, Mizuho Bank and Standard Chartered to act as lead arrangers and bookrunners, who will seek lenders to take part in the syndicate from next week, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said without citing sources.

BPI did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

BPI said in February its 2015 net income rose 1.1 percent to 18.23 billion pesos ($396 million) from a year earlier due to higher net interest income. (Reporting by IFR; Additional reporting by Enrico dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Christopher Cushing)