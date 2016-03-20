BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 20 City commercial lender Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) near the bottom of expectations, showing tepid appetite for the $950 million listing as investors fret over China's economic slowdown.
The 995.5 million shares on offer were priced at HK$7.39 each, after being marketed in an indicative range of HK$7.37 to HK$9.58, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing people close to the deal.
The deal consisted of 905 million new shares and 90.5 million existing shares from 240 state-owned shareholders of the bank on behalf of China's National Council for Social Security Fund (NSSF), according to the IPO prospectus.
Bank of Tianjin did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture