HONG KONG, March 14 City commercial lender Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd plans to raise up to $1.23 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing people close to the deal.

The bank plans to sell 996 million shares in an indicative range of HK$7.37 to HK$9.58 each, putting the total deal at HK$9.54 billion ($1.23 billion), reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Bank of Tianjin secured $560 million in commitments from cornerstone investors, including $270 million from China State Shipbuilding Corp, IFR said.

Bank of Tianjin did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment on the IPO terms.

