HONG KONG, March 14 City commercial lender Bank
of Tianjin Co Ltd plans to raise up to $1.23
billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on
Monday, citing people close to the deal.
The bank plans to sell 996 million shares in an indicative
range of HK$7.37 to HK$9.58 each, putting the total deal at
HK$9.54 billion ($1.23 billion), reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
Bank of Tianjin secured $560 million in commitments from
cornerstone investors, including $270 million from China State
Shipbuilding Corp, IFR said.
Bank of Tianjin did not immediately respond to a Reuters
email requesting comment on the IPO terms.
($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Tom Hogue)