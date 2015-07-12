DUBAI, July 12 Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ (BTMU) said it had obtained permission from the
Dubai Financial Services Authority to operate a so-called
Islamic window, underlining growing Japanese interest in
sharia-compliant banking.
Islamic windows allow conventional banks to conduct Islamic
finance by segregating assets from conventional interest-bearing
funds. Industry sources said it was the first time that a bank
from Japan was operating an Islamic window in the Middle East.
BTMU decided to take the step after Japan's Financial
Services Agency changed its supervisory guidelines, the bank
said in a statement seen on Sunday.
Japanese institutions have become increasingly interested in
Islamic finance as a way to tap large pools of liquidity in
southeast Asia and the Gulf.
Last September, BTMU became the first Japanese commercial
bank to issue Islamic bonds; last month, a Malaysian affiliate
of Toyota Motor said it planned to set up a funding
scheme that would include Islamic debt. The Japan International
Cooperation Agency has signed an agreement with the private
sector arm of the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank to
develop sharia-compliant transactions.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Additional reporting by Takahiko
Wada in Tokyo; Editing by Mark Potter)