By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
| KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ (BTMU), Japan's largest lender, hopes to secure
a licence for its Malaysian unit to expand operations by
providing Islamic loans in the local currency.
This would allow BTMU Malaysia, a wholly owned unit, to meet
the needs of existing clients for Islamic loans in ringgit, the
unit's chief executive Naoki Nishida told Reuters on Thursday.
He said the bank might obtain the licence next year and
hoped to start such lending in the near future, though other
issues such as accounting systems also needed to be resolved.
Nishida was speaking after BTMU earlier in the day became
the first Japanese commercial bank to issue Islamic bonds,
selling $25 million of sukuk in a U.S. dollar tranche and 2.5
billion yen ($22.9 million) in a yen tranche.
Its issue underlined growing interest in Islamic finance
among big, international conventional banks. Goldman Sachs
raised $500 million with its debut sale of sukuk earlier
this month, while France's Societe Generale set up a
sukuk programme in Malaysia this year.
Currently, BTMU's Islamic operations are only allowed to
provide loans in currencies other than ringgit and they conduct
nearly all transactions in U.S. dollars.
That is the reason why BTMU's first sukuk issue, part of a
$500 million multi-currency sukuk programme established in
Malaysia in June, was not denominated in ringgit.
"We did not choose ringgit because of the lack of ringgit
assets on our books," said Nishida, noting that issuing ringgit
sukuk at this stage would have entailed negative carry on the
cost of funding.
BTMU Malaysia serves large Malaysian firms and
government-linked companies, particularly those with operations
abroad in the oil and gas, palm oil and real estate sectors.
DEBUT SUKUK
BTMU was conservative with the size of its first sukuk
issue, which was at the bottom of its target range of $50
million to $100 million.
The one-year sukuk were privately placed with a mix of local
and foreign institutional investors, which the bank declined to
name. Pricing details were not disclosed.
Nishida said it took time to explain to investors the
structure of the sukuk wakala and the decision to issue in yen.
"With yen, there were additional explanations, additional
questions," he said. "Although yen-denominated sukuk were new
and not familiar to investors, we were able to find a certain
amount of appetite."
Funds raised from the sukuk will go mainly towards growing
BTMU's Islamic business in Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. It has
also attracted business from Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia.
BTMU's $500 million Malaysian sukuk programme, which allows
for issues with maturities of up to 10 years, is sufficient for
the bank's current Islamic operations, which are still in an
early stage of development, Nishida said.
The bank, a unit of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
, will decide on the size and tenor of its next sukuk
issue based on the level of anticipated loan growth, though it
remains open to other methods of raising funds.
Nishida said BTMU had found it more expensive to issue sukuk
than raising funds through options such as loans and
conventional bonds, as it had to meet investors' targets for
returns and the sukuk's prices were benchmarked to global bonds
previously sold by the parent company. But this premium may
shrink as the bank proceeds with more sukuk issues, he added.
He said BTMU would approach Japanese investors for its
future issues, as part of its efforts to promote sukuk to
companies from Japan. "We hope with our experience, more
Japanese companies in Malaysia and Japan will consider issuing
sukuk."
BTMU's programme is a boost to Malaysia's efforts to
diversify its Islamic capital markets, which so far have been
dominated by local-currency deals.
The wakala programme uses tangible assets and
commodity-linked receivables from BTMU's Malaysian subsidiary to
underpin transactions. Kuala Lumpur-based RAM Ratings assigned
an AAA rating to the programme, which has the parent company as
guarantor; CIMB Investment Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
International advised on the deal.
