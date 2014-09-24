DUBAI, Sept 24 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
(BTMU), Japan's largest lender, will issue Islamic
bonds in two tranches under its debut multi-currency sukuk
wakala programme in Malaysia, a statement on the Malaysian
central bank's website said on Wednesday.
BTMU will issue $25 million in a U.S. dollar tranche and 2.5
billion yen ($22.9 million) in a yen tranche on Thursday, the
statement said. Both sukuk issues will have maturities of one
year; the statement did not give other details such as pricing.
Malaysia's CIMB Investment Bank is managing the issues.
BTMU, part of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
set up a $500 million multi-currency sukuk programme through its
Malaysian unit in June, aiming to become the first Japanese
commercial bank to tap the sukuk market.
Big international conventional banks are showing increasing
interest in tapping southeast Asian and Gulf funds through the
sukuk market. Goldman Sachs raised $500 million with its
debut sale of sukuk earlier this month, while France's Societe
Generale set up a sukuk programme in Malaysia this
year.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)