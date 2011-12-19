(Follows alerts)

Dec 20 Japan's top lender Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) will inject more capital into a Mexican unit by year-end as part of its drive to beef up operations in Central and South America, the Nikkei reported.

The Mexican unit's capital base will more than quadruple to $260 million from $60 million at present, the Japanese business newspaper said.

The new investment will raise the subsidiary's lending limit to $65 million, given that lending to a single borrower is capped in Mexico at a quarter of a lender's capital base, the Nikkei said.

BTMU, the core commercial bank in Japan's biggest banking group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, seeks to more than triple its loan balance in Mexico to about $5.7 billion by fiscal 2015, the daily said. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)