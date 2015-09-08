TOKYO, Sept 8 Bank of Yokohama Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to merge with smaller rival Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd in a deal that would create Japan's largest regional bank and spur further consolidation in the sector.

Ending nearly a year of merger talks, Bank of Yokohama said the combined bank, to be called Concordia Financial Group, would be set up on April 1.

The combined entity would have total assets of 17.3 trillion yen, eclipsing current leader Fukuoka Financial Group Inc with 16 trillion yen.

The country is the fastest-greying industrial power and rural populations are ebbing even faster, as young people head for the cities. To avoid collapse, regulators are encouraging small banks to embrace change.

Japan's roughly 100 regional banks extend about half of the country's outstanding bank loans. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)