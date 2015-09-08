TOKYO, Sept 8 Bank of Yokohama Ltd said
on Tuesday it had agreed to merge with smaller rival
Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd in a deal that would create
Japan's largest regional bank and spur further consolidation in
the sector.
Ending nearly a year of merger talks, Bank of Yokohama said
the combined bank, to be called Concordia Financial Group, would
be set up on April 1.
The combined entity would have total assets of 17.3 trillion
yen, eclipsing current leader Fukuoka Financial Group Inc
with 16 trillion yen.
The country is the fastest-greying industrial power and
rural populations are ebbing even faster, as young people head
for the cities. To avoid collapse, regulators are encouraging
small banks to embrace change.
Japan's roughly 100 regional banks extend about half of the
country's outstanding bank loans.
