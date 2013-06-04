LONDON, June 4 Splitting up part-nationalised
Royal Bank of Scotland will be put forward as an option
by lawmakers examining standards within British banking, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
However, the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards
is likely to stop short of making outright recommendations on
the future of the bank when it publishes its final report later
in June, commission sources have said.
Some members of the commission, notably former finance
director Nigel Lawson, are known to support hiving off the
bank's toxic assets into a "bad bank", enabling the "good bank"
to build up capital so it can lend more.
Members of the Banking Standards Commission are currently
reviewing a final draft of the 600-page report and will meet
next Monday and Tuesday to debate its final recommendations. The
report is expected to be published later in June.