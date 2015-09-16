SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Taiwan's Fubon Financial
Holding Co Ltd is weighing a bid for Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd's 39 percent stake worth $612
million in PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin), two
people familiar with the matter said.
"This is real," said one of the people aware of Fubon's
interest in Panin. "Some banks have pitched to Fubon for a
mandate."
ANZ is inviting preliminary bids for its stake in Panin and
there is a very short list of bidders, the person said. The two
people were not authorised to speak with media on the matter and
so declined to be identified.
Officials at ANZ and Fubon declined to comment on the
latter's interest, which was first reported by Bloomberg.
Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)
is also interested in Panin, Bloomberg said. BBVA
declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Reuters reported on Aug. 21 that ANZ hired Goldman Sachs
Group Inc for the sale, which is expected to attract
bidders from China, Taiwan and Japan.
Australian banks are scrambling to raise capital and sell
assets after a domestic regulator ordered them to set aside more
reserves against their oversized mortgage books.
Previous talks between ANZ and Japan's Mizuho Financial
Group Inc over the Panin stake stalled, partly because
Mizuho's request for Panin board seats was opposed by the
Gunawan family, which controls 46.5 percent of the Indonesian
lender, people familiar with the matter said.
